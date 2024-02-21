Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.4 %

DORM opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

