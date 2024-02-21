Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at $577,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,751.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $281,640 over the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $218.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.08 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. Equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

