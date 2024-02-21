Barclays PLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,668 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of Agenus worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 142,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 52,703 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 239,421 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.
Agenus Stock Performance
Shares of Agenus stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Agenus
Agenus Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agenus
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.