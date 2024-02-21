Barclays PLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,668 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of Agenus worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 142,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 52,703 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 239,421 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, insider Garo H. Armen bought 500,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 625,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,879.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

