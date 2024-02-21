Barclays PLC Has $917,000 Holdings in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Free Report) by 1,174,121.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833,626 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.60% of Yellow worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YELL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Yellow by 23,639.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yellow in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Stock Down 3.8 %

Yellow stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Yellow Co. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $233.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.79.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

