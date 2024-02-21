Barclays PLC Has $947,000 Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.42% of Northrim BanCorp worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 589.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

NRIM stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $285.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.34%.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

