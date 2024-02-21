Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 451,312.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,210 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stratasys worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $865.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSYS

Stratasys Profile

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.