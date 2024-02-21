Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 141.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Chase worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Chase in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chase by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chase by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Chase by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the third quarter valued at about $678,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chase alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chase Price Performance

CCF stock opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chase Co. has a one year low of $81.18 and a one year high of $135.27.

About Chase

(Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.