Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Uniti Group worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNIT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 919.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,049,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,525 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth approximately $11,433,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,061,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,089,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,731 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 625.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,883,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,614 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

