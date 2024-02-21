Barclays PLC Sells 1,282 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AAR during the third quarter worth $289,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 592.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at $1,190,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 6.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AAR stock opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAR

About AAR

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.