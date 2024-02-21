Barclays PLC Sells 2,463 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of CTS worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CTS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 39.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 6.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CTS by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CTS by 2.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTS. Sidoti lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

