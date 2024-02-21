Barclays PLC Trims Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the 3rd quarter worth $1,103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in St. Joe by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in St. Joe by 1,198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $65.99.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

