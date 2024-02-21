Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,634 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.55% of Barings BDC worth $14,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 619,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,589,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 87,637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,530,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 76,390 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 81.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 111.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 471,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.62. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

