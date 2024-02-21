Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.03

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and traded as high as $18.13. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 38,571 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
