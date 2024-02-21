Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.03

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and traded as high as $18.13. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 38,571 shares traded.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

