Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $113.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $76.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.39. The firm has a market cap of $747.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,626,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BBSI. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

