BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.99

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.99 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 20.25 ($0.25). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 20.60 ($0.26), with a volume of 226,971 shares.

BATM Advanced Communications Trading Up 4.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.99. The stock has a market cap of £93.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber segment is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, edge computing, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, cyber network monitoring, and network encryption.

