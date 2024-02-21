Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

BWMX stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $501.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.