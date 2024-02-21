BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Announces Dividend of $0.72

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,285 ($28.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,138.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,157 ($27.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,745 ($34.56). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,493.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,392.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($32.86) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,362.14 ($29.74).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

