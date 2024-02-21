BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. BioSolar shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 460,651 shares traded.
BioSolar Stock Up 9.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
BioSolar Company Profile
BioSolar, Inc engages in developing clean energy technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioSolar
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.