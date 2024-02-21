BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $604.44

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 604.44 ($7.61) and traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.55). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 602 ($7.58), with a volume of 129,479 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 604.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 574.80. The stock has a market cap of £570.61 million, a PE ratio of -1,308.70 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.45 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,608.70%.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

