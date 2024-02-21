BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Stock Position Cut by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,004 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackSky Technology were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 163.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 214.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

NYSE BKSY opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.37.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.