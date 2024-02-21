Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 6,279 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 346.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 108.3% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,409.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 189,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.