Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,706 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPHFree Report) by 306.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,407,000 after acquiring an additional 480,478 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 300,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after purchasing an additional 212,560 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 4,444.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 144,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,464,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.27. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $89.88.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.3074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

