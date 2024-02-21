Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. KeyCorp upped their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

