Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 466 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pinterest by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,614,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,982,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Bank of America upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. New Street Research started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987 in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

