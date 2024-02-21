Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of Bandwidth worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Bandwidth by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bandwidth by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $346.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73.

In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $61,155.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 7,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $80,205.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at $510,609.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $61,155.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,492 shares of company stock valued at $314,603 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

