Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $37.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

