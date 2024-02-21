Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,303 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $15,759,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 885.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 773,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 9.8 %

Bloom Energy stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.91.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

