BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7698 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from BlueScope Steel’s previous dividend of $0.75.

BlueScope Steel Trading Down 5.3 %

BLSFY stock opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. BlueScope Steel has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.66.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

