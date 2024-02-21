BlueScope Steel Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25 (ASX:BSL)

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.
In related news, insider Mark Vassella 163,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. In other BlueScope Steel news, insider Ewen Crouch 2,253 shares of BlueScope Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. Also, insider Mark Vassella 163,320 shares of BlueScope Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.
