BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Trading 0.5% Higher

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.65 and last traded at C$19.61. Approximately 12,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 46,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.52.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.88.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.