Borr Drilling (BORR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Borr Drilling Trading Down 3.2 %
NYSE:BORR opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. Borr Drilling has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $9.01.
Borr Drilling Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is -166.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Borr Drilling
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.