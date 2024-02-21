Borr Drilling (BORR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Borr Drilling Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:BORR opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. Borr Drilling has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is -166.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Borr Drilling Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BORR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 157.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.