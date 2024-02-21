BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.39.

BTSG stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

