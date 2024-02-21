Brokers Issue Forecasts for Assurant, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $15.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Assurant stock opened at $174.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.49 and a 200-day moving average of $156.70. Assurant has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $179.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Assurant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

