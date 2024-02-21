Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kelly Services, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kelly Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KELYA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Kelly Services Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $829.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at $687,696.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $114,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,484.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $405,119.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,696.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

About Kelly Services

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.