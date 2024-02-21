Brokers Offer Predictions for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenwich LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share.
Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Up 15.1 %
NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Insider Buying and Selling at Greenwich LifeSciences
In other news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $140,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,951,923.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.86% of the company’s stock.
About Greenwich LifeSciences
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
Featured Articles
