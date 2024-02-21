Brokers Offer Predictions for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenwich LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Up 15.1 %

NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $140,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,951,923.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

