Brokers Set Expectations for Microsoft Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now forecasts that the software giant will earn $11.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.08. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $11.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.91 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $402.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Microsoft has a one year low of $245.61 and a one year high of $420.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 926 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.