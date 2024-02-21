Brokers Set Expectations for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

TSLX opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 674,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,027,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

