Brunswick Co. (BC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on March 15th

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Brunswick has raised its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Brunswick has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brunswick to earn $8.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

NYSE BC opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $787,035.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,938.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,349. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 32.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 51.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

