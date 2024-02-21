Brunswick Co. (BC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on March 15th

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Brunswick has raised its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Brunswick has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brunswick to earn $8.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.
Brunswick Price Performance
NYSE BC opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.
Insider Transactions at Brunswick
In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $787,035.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,938.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,349. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 32.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 51.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
