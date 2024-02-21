Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.32

Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.32 and traded as low as C$2.19. Buhler Industries shares last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Buhler Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.35.

About Buhler Industries

(Get Free Report)

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in North America. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment. The company markets its products primarily under the Allied, Farm King, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buhler Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buhler Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.