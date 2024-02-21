Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,839,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.27% of Bunge Global worth $199,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Performance

NYSE BG opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC raised shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.