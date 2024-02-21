Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.60

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and traded as low as $40.30. Bunzl shares last traded at $41.09, with a volume of 6,976 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

