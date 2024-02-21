Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.60

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and traded as low as $40.30. Bunzl shares last traded at $41.09, with a volume of 6,976 shares traded.
Bunzl Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60.
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.