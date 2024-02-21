Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) EVP Charles Jeff Hardin Sells 750 Shares

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Charles Jeff Hardin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 2nd, Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48.
Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 1.7 %
CALM opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $61.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Cal-Maine Foods
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
