Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) EVP Charles Jeff Hardin Sells 750 Shares

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALMGet Free Report) EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Jeff Hardin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 2nd, Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 1.7 %

CALM opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $61.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

