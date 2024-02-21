Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) EVP Charles Jeff Hardin Sells 750 Shares

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Jeff Hardin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 1.7 %

CALM opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $61.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

