Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CLMT opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 50.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Articles

