Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of CLMT opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.79.
Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners
In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CLMT
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
