Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 704.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 62,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.65.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.21 and its 200-day moving average is $96.89. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

