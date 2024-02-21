Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,035,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.69% of Campbell Soup worth $206,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,375 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,734,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 101,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

