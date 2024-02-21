Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 254,203 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.79% of Cantaloupe worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $480.48 million, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Insider Activity at Cantaloupe

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 7,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at $829,844.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Stories

