Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,939,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $72,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $30.61.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.