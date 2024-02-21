Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.94

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.94 and traded as high as $18.65. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 125,014 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Capital Product Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $373.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Product Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 188,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Further Reading

