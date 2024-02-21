Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 492.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,858 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.32% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFFN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $789.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.45. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.53.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

