Cardinal Health, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cardinal Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CAH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $111.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

